Improbable Fiction

The Mill at Sonning brings Alan Ayckbourn to life for the latest critically acclaimed show at their much-loved venue.

'Twas the week before Christmas and all through the house sat six members of Pendon Writers’ Circle. All suffering the same predicament - Writer’s block!

Jess writes bodice rippers. Grace creates children’s stories. Vivvi has completed her 6th crime novel – unpublished of course! Clem is a sci-fi fanatic. Brevis is adapting The Pilgrim’s Progress into – wait for it – a musical!

“You’ve got your imagination, haven’t you? To fall back on? You can make up worlds of your own, can’t you?” declares Arnold, the group’s chairman. Let’s pool our ideas, he says, and create a joint work. Oh no! No! Can’t do that, is the stubborn reaction from the non-writing writers. Definitely not!

Until - in the best corny tradition of thrillers - a raging storm ensues. A dramatic clap of thunder strikes. And all the various fictions of the wannabe writers’ spring startlingly and vividly to life.

Hold onto your hats as this hilarious comedy zigzags from Victorian melodrama, to 1930’s detective cliff hanger, to extreme science fiction fantasy – with a touch of Sid the Squirrel thrown in! Result? A side-splitting thoroughly bonkers example of what can happen when you let Alan Ayckbourn’s imagination run riot.

You’d be mad to miss it!

Evening shows from Tues - Sat.

Saturday matinees every week.

Sunday matinees from 26 March.

Closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Sunday 30 April.

OPENING TIMES:

Matinee performances:

Bar open from 12pm.

Lunch served between 12:15pm and 2pm.

Performance starts at 2:15pm.



Evening performances:

Bar open from 6pm.

Dinner served between 6:15pm and 8pm.

Performance starts at 8:15pm.

Every ticket comes with a home-cooked two-course meal.