Wednesday, 12 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Type Music

Henley Choral Society

Start Date 17 Apr 2017

End Date 17 Apr 2017

Start Time 7.30pm

Location Henley-on-Thames

Phone (01491) 576929

Url www.henleychoralsociety.org.uk

Henley Choral Society is a friendly, lively, non-auditioned choir of all ages. We aim to sing together to the highest standard, work with young professional talent, deliver an exciting and varied programme of concerts to the local community and encourage the next generation of singers.

There is no audition for membership. One of our aims is to show just how good a non-auditioned choir can be! At present we are looking for new members of the Tenor and Bass sections, other sections may by subject to a waiting list.

Henley Choral Society meets every Monday at the d:two centre, Market Place, Henley. 

Contact Wendy Hawkins, (01491) 576929, awaj@waitrose.com, www.henleychoralsociety.org.uk for more information.

Market Pl, Henley-on-Thames RG9 2AA, UK

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33