Henley Choral Society is a friendly, lively, non-auditioned choir of all ages. We aim to sing together to the highest standard, work with young professional talent, deliver an exciting and varied programme of concerts to the local community and encourage the next generation of singers.

There is no audition for membership. One of our aims is to show just how good a non-auditioned choir can be! At present we are looking for new members of the Tenor and Bass sections, other sections may by subject to a waiting list.

Henley Choral Society meets every Monday at the d:two centre, Market Place, Henley.

Contact Wendy Hawkins, (01491) 576929, awaj@waitrose.com, www.henleychoralsociety.org.uk for more information.