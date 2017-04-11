Lynch's lob wraps up title for Watlington
Wednesday, 12 April 2017
If you are between 7-17 and love to sing then join Henley Youth Choir. All rehearsals take place on Mondays at d:two, Market Place, Henley.
There are two choirs: junior for 7-11 year olds which meets at 5.30-6.15pm and senior for 12-17 year olds at 6.15-7.00pm.
There are NO AUDITIONS for either group and the first session can be taken as a trial with no obligation.
Contact Fi Harding, 07947 658252, fi.harding@sky.com, www.henleychoralsociety.org.uk for more information.
