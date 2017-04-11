Wednesday, 12 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Type Music

Henley Youth Choir

Start Date 24 Apr 2017

End Date 24 Apr 2017

Start Time 5.30pm

Location Henley-on-Thames

Phone 07947 658252

Url www.henleychoralsociety.org.uk

If you are between 7-17 and love to sing then join Henley Youth Choir. All rehearsals take place on Mondays at d:two, Market Place, Henley. 

There are two choirs: junior for 7-11 year olds which meets at 5.30-6.15pm and senior for 12-17 year olds at 6.15-7.00pm.

There are NO AUDITIONS for either group and the first session can be taken as a trial with no obligation.

Contact Fi Harding, 07947 658252, fi.harding@sky.com, www.henleychoralsociety.org.uk for more information.

Market Pl, Henley-on-Thames RG9 2AA, UK

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33