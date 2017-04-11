Wednesday, 12 April 2017

Henley Ukelele Group

Start Date 19 Jun 2017

End Date 19 Jun 2017

Start Time 7.30pm

Location Bird in Hand, Henley-on-Thames

Phone 07751 239487

Join the Henley Ukulele Group on the first and third Monday of the month at the Bird in Hand, Henley, 7.30pm to 9pm.

Contact Kate Cooper, 07751 239487 for more information.

