Henley Ukelele Group

Lynch's lob wraps up title for Watlington
WATLINGTON TOWN were crowned champions of ... [more]
Wednesday, 12 April 2017
Type Music
Start Date 19 Jun 2017
End Date 19 Jun 2017
Start Time 7.30pm
Location Bird in Hand, Henley-on-Thames
Phone 07751 239487
Join the Henley Ukulele Group on the first and third Monday of the month at the Bird in Hand, Henley, 7.30pm to 9pm.
Contact Kate Cooper, 07751 239487 for more information.
11 April 2017
Pupils given tour of Royals' stadium in reading initiative
CHILDREN from a Wargrave school were given a tour ... [more]
