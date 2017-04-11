Lynch's lob wraps up title for Watlington
WATLINGTON TOWN were crowned champions of ... [more]
Wednesday, 12 April 2017
Type Music
Start Date 19 Apr 2017
End Date 19 Apr 2017
Start Time 7.30pm
Location Goring Heath village hall
Email c@claud.biz
Phone 07796 776461
Adult singing group, every Wednesday evening, Goring Heath village hall, 7.30pm to 9pm.
Contact Claudia Gibson, 07796 776461, c@claud.biz for more information.
Goring, Reading RG8 9AG, UK
11 April 2017
Pupils given tour of Royals' stadium in reading initiative
CHILDREN from a Wargrave school were given a tour ... [more]
