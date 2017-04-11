Wednesday, 12 April 2017

Adult singing group

Start Date 24 May 2017

End Date 24 May 2017

Start Time 7.30pm

Location Goring Heath village hall

Email c@claud.biz

Phone 07796 776461

Adult singing group, every Wednesday evening, Goring Heath village hall, 7.30pm to 9pm.

Contact Claudia Gibson, 07796 776461, c@claud.biz for more information.

Goring, Reading RG8 9AG, UK

