Type Dance

Beginners' jive dance classes

Start Date 07 Jun 2017

End Date 07 Jun 2017

Start Time 7.30pm

Location Frieth Village Hall

Price £5

Email therockingrebels@gmail.com

Phone 07947 106607

Join beginners’ jive dance classes, every Wednesday at Frieth village hall, 7.30pm.

Entry £5. Contact 07947 106607, therockingrebels@gmail.com

Frieth, Henley-on-Thames RG9, UK

