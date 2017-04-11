Wednesday, 12 April 2017

Aliquando chamber choir rehearsal

Start Date 17 May 2017

End Date 17 May 2017

Start Time 7.30pm

Location Henley town centre

Phone (01491) 578238

Join the Aliquando chamber choir rehearsal, on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, at Chantry House, Henley, 7.30pm to 9pm.

Call (01491) 578238 for more information.

Hart St, Henley-on-Thames RG9 2AU, UK

