Wednesday, 12 April 2017

Type Music

Henley Symphony Orchestra

Start Date 22 Jun 2017

End Date 22 Jun 2017

Start Time 7.30pm

Location Henley town centre

Email maureenhsosec@aol.com

Url www.henleysymphonyorchestra.co.uk

Join Henley Symphony Orchestra every Thursday for a rehearsal at The Henley College, 7.30pm to 10pm.

The Henley Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1970 and is one of the leading amateur orchestras in the country, attracting some 70 players from across the Thames Valley.

If you play to a good standard and are interested in finding out about the latest vacancies with a view to joining, contact maureenhsosec@aol.com.

http://www.henleysymphonyorchestra.co.uk/

Henley-on-Thames RG9 1UH, UK

