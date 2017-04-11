Wednesday, 12 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Type Market

Pangbourne Village Market

Start Date 21 Apr 2017

End Date 21 Apr 2017

Start Time 9.30am

Location Pangbourne Village Hall

Pangbourne Friday market, every Friday at the village hall, 9.30am to 11.30am.

Enjoy fresh produce, preserves, crafts, refreshments.

Station Rd, Pangbourne, Reading RG8 7AN, UK

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33