Pangbourne Village Market

Lynch's lob wraps up title for Watlington
WATLINGTON TOWN were crowned champions of ... [more]
Wednesday, 12 April 2017
Type Market
Start Date 30 Jun 2017
End Date 30 Jun 2017
Start Time 9.30am
Location Pangbourne Village Hall
Pangbourne Friday market, every Friday at the village hall, 9.30am to 11.30am.
Enjoy fresh produce, preserves, crafts, refreshments.
Station Rd, Pangbourne, Reading RG8 7AN, UK
11 April 2017
Pupils given tour of Royals' stadium in reading initiative
CHILDREN from a Wargrave school were given a tour ... [more]
