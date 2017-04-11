Lynch's lob wraps up title for Watlington
WATLINGTON TOWN were crowned champions of ... [more]
Wednesday, 12 April 2017
Type Miscellaneous
Start Date 14 May 2017
End Date 14 May 2017
Start Time 3pm
Email annh100@hotmail.co.uk
Join us on the second Sunday of the month when our poetry group meets 3pm-5pm to read and discuss poetry.
New members welcome, contact annh100@hotmail.co.uk for more information.
11 April 2017
More News:
Pupils given tour of Royals' stadium in reading initiative
CHILDREN from a Wargrave school were given a tour ... [more]
POLL: Have your say