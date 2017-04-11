Wednesday, 12 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Type Miscellaneous

Poetry Group

Start Date 11 Jun 2017

End Date 11 Jun 2017

Start Time 3pm

Email annh100@hotmail.co.uk

Join us on the second Sunday of the month when our poetry group meets 3pm-5pm to read and discuss poetry.

New members welcome, contact annh100@hotmail.co.uk for more information.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33