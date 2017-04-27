Henley Royal Regatta 2017

The jewel in the international rowing crown, attracting rowers and spectators from across the world takes place on the banks of the River Thames at Henley-on-Thames (Regatta Headquarters is on the Remenham side, near to Henley Bridge) from Wednesday, June 28 to Sunday, July 2, 2017.

Every year, in the last week of June/first week of July, Henley is transformed from a pretty English market town into the venue for one of the world’s greatest sporting events.

The town becomes a hive of activity as the bunting-clad streets heave with men in colourful blazers and women in pretty summer dresses, the car parks fill up and trains packed with thousands of visitors arrive. The Thames is jam-packed with craft of all sizes and the river banks are teeming with people.

The Henley Royal Regatta is the most celebrated in the world and attracts the finest international rowers and crews, including those from Leander Club, the home of British rowing, which is situated just a few yards upstream from the finish line. Henley is also a key fixture on the English social calendar, along with Royal Ascot and Wimbledon.

The regatta is organised by the stewards and the stewards’ enclosure is available only to them and their guests. Next to this is the regatta enclosure, which is open to anyone for the price of a ticket. Further downstream, towards the start line, the rowing can be watched free of charge and the river bank is lined with tents offering food and drink of every kind.

The regatta provides the most profitable week of the year for Henley’s pubs and restaurants and on the Saturday evening – the eve of finals day – there is a spectacular fireworks display.

The regatta began in 1839 and, except during the two world wars, has been held annually ever since.

For the official regatta website go to: www.hrr.co.uk