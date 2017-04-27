Henley Festival 2017

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
Thursday, 27 April 2017
Type Festival
Start Date 05 Jul 2017
End Date 09 Jul 2017
Start Time 7pm
Location Henley-on-Thames
Url www.henley-festival.co.uk
Henley Festival is a five-day celebration of music, art, culture and dining which takes place immediately after the royal regatta in a spectacular river setting at Henley-on-Thames
The organisers call it “the most magical summer event in the United Kingdom”. The festival started life three decades ago as a classical music concert but over the years the repertoire has become more diverse, offering something for every taste.
Each night, there is a range of performances of classical music, jazz, opera, pop, rock, comedy, dance and street theatre — all topped off with a fireworks display.
This year’s line up includes The Pet Shop Boys, Chaka Khan, Jess Glynne, Beverley Knight, Goldie and All Saints as well as a host of other musicians, comedians and acts.
The festival’s Company of Roving Eccentrica provides alternative entertainment from wandering minstrels, with a modern twist, who tour the grounds.
