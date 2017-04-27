Thursday, 27 April 2017

Type Festival

Henley Festival 2017

Start Date 05 Jul 2017

End Date 09 Jul 2017

Start Time 7pm

Location Henley-on-Thames

Url www.henley-festival.co.uk

Henley Festival is a five-day celebration of music, art, culture and dining which takes place immediately after the royal regatta in a spectacular river setting at Henley-on-Thames

The organisers call it “the most magical summer event in the United Kingdom”. The festival started life three decades ago as a classical music concert but over the years the repertoire has become more diverse, offering something for every taste.

Each night, there is a range of performances of classical music, jazz, opera, pop, rock, comedy, dance and street theatre — all topped off with a fireworks display.

This year’s line up includes The Pet Shop Boys, Chaka Khan, Jess Glynne, Beverley Knight, Goldie and All Saints as well as a host of other musicians, comedians and acts.

The festival’s Company of Roving Eccentrica provides alternative entertainment from wandering minstrels, with a modern twist, who tour the grounds.

www.henley-festival.co.uk 

