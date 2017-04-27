Henley Literary Festival 2017

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
Type Festival
Start Date 02 Oct 2017
End Date 08 Oct 2017
Start Time Various
Location Henley-on-Thames
Url www.henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk
Henley Literary Festival comprises of more than 150 talks, Q&As and performances for adults and children, focusing on literature and books, both classic and contemporary, held at a host of venues across Henley-on-Thames. View the official site for details, or the Henley Standard nearer the time.
The event attracts a wide range of authors and celebrities, with confirmed guests so far this year including former business secretary Vince Cable, Sir Chris Bonnington and Virginia McKenna from the political spheres. Novelists including Katie Fforde, Samantha Shannon and crime writer Imran Mahmood will also be appearing.
Younger readers also get a host of events and big name guests, this year including comedian David Baddiel and Radio 1 DJs Greg James and Chris Smith.
