Henley Show 2017

The annual Henley Show, which takes place in Hambleden, provides a day out a day of farm fun for all the family at The Henley Showground, Hambleden, RG9 3AS

Organised by the Henley and District Agricultural Association, the show features assorted prize animals, heavy horses, a sheep show, falconry display, horse show, dog show, food and farming tent, trade stands, a countryside marquee and much more.

The association also organises a sheepdog trial at the showground.

Attractions include a spinning and weaving display and sheep hurdle making. It also stages a ploughing match at Bishopsland, Dunsden, where attractions include a poultry auction, heavy horse display, log-chopping competition, ferret racing, terrier racing and trailer rides.

For more information, visit www.thehenleyshow.com or call 01491 410948.