Rewind 2017

Thursday, 27 April 2017
Type Festival
Start Date 18 Aug 2017
End Date 20 Aug 2017
Start Time 10am
Location Henley-on-Thames
Url www.rewindfestival.com
Rewind is a celebration of all things Eighties, hosted in Henley-on-Thames, full of day-glo retro joy.
The annual celebration of Eighties pop music takes place in Temple Island Meadows and is attended by up to 30,000 people.
This year’s line-up includes Level 42, Big Country, Doctor and the Medics, Musical Youth, Kim Wilde, Midge Ure, Status Quo, Gloria Gaynor, Katrina and the Waves, Belinda Carlisle and many many more.
Festival-goers can buy day tickets or spend the weekend camping on site. There is also a “glamping” area with luxury loos.
27 April 2017
