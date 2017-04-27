Rewind 2017

Thursday, 27 April 2017

Start Date 18 Aug 2017

End Date 20 Aug 2017

Start Time 10am

Location Henley-on-Thames

Url www.rewindfestival.com

Rewind is a celebration of all things Eighties, hosted in Henley-on-Thames, full of day-glo retro joy.

The annual celebration of Eighties pop music takes place in Temple Island Meadows and is attended by up to 30,000 people.

This year’s line-up includes Level 42, Big Country, Doctor and the Medics, Musical Youth, Kim Wilde, Midge Ure, Status Quo, Gloria Gaynor, Katrina and the Waves, Belinda Carlisle and many many more.

Festival-goers can buy day tickets or spend the weekend camping on site. There is also a “glamping” area with luxury loos.

 

