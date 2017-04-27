The Henley Mile 2017

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Thursday, 27 April 2017
Type Sport
Start Date 09 Jul 2017
End Date 09 Jul 2017
Start Time 4am
Location Henley-on-Thames
Url http://henleyswim.com/events/
Open water swimming fans have several opportunities for exciting, challenging, stunning events on the River Thames at Henley.
The original Henley Swim first started back in 2004 when two of the organisers, Tom Kean and Jeremy Laming, decided their backs had finally had enough of rowing and that it might be nice to swim the Henley Royal Regatta course. So they could do this safely and without disrupting the rowing community at a busy time of the year, dawn was decided as the best time of day to do it.
Once they got over the shock of first light being 0400, the swim was unlike any they had done before. Thanks partly to some amazing photos and lots of talking, the following year a group of approximately 20 people assembled to do the swim at the same time. Year-on-year the swim continued to grow until the numbers became so great that ‘something’ had to be done; and so in 2008 it became ‘official’. Now known as The Henley Classic, this unique event attracts competitors from all over the world, and a number of world class athletes regularly compete.
In 2011, Tom and Jeremy expanded their range of swims to include The Henley Mile, The Thames Marathon and The Club to Pub.
For more information, including how to sign up, go to http://henleyswim.com/events/
27 April 2017
More News:
Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Every passenger counts, says not-for-profit bus operator as he seeks to expand
RESIDENTS of Goring have been urged to use the ... [more]
Children's Easter egg hunt in aid of replica treasure trove
ABOUT 120 children took part in an Easter egg ... [more]
POLL: Have your say