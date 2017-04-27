Thursday, 27 April 2017

Henley Women's Regatta 2017

Start Date 16 Jun 2017

End Date 18 Jun 2017

Start Time 10am

Location Henley-on-Thames

Url http://hwr.org.uk

Henley Women’s Regatta is the premier regatta for women in the United Kingdom.

Held on the rowing world's iconic stretch of the River Thames, it offers exciting, competitive, side by side match racing for a wide range of competitors; from Juniors to University and Club to Elite level.

