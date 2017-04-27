Henley Women's Regatta 2017

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
Thursday, 27 April 2017
Start Date 16 Jun 2017
End Date 18 Jun 2017
Start Time 10am
Location Henley-on-Thames
Url http://hwr.org.uk
Henley Women’s Regatta is the premier regatta for women in the United Kingdom.
Held on the rowing world's iconic stretch of the River Thames, it offers exciting, competitive, side by side match racing for a wide range of competitors; from Juniors to University and Club to Elite level.
