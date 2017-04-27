Henley Masters Regatta 2017

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Thursday, 27 April 2017
Type Sport
Start Date 07 Jul 2017
End Date 08 Jul 2017
Start Time 10am
Location Henley-on-Thames
Url http://www.henleymastersregatta.org.uk/
Established in 1994, Henley Masters Regatta is held on the week following Henley Royal Regatta in Henley-on-Thames.
Hosted and run by Upper Thames Rowing Club (UTRC), the regatta has grown into an internationally recognised event for masters crews. Competitors travel from all over the world to compete over 1000 metres on the famous Henley reach.
27 April 2017
