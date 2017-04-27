Thursday, 27 April 2017

Henley Masters Regatta 2017

Start Date 07 Jul 2017

End Date 08 Jul 2017

Start Time 10am

Location Henley-on-Thames

Url http://www.henleymastersregatta.org.uk/

Established in 1994, Henley Masters Regatta is held on the week following Henley Royal Regatta in Henley-on-Thames.

Hosted and run by Upper Thames Rowing Club (UTRC), the regatta has grown into an internationally recognised event for masters crews. Competitors travel from all over the world to compete over 1000 metres on the famous Henley reach.

