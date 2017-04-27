Henley on Thames Living Advent Calendar

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
Thursday, 27 April 2017
Type Miscellaneous
Start Date 01 Dec 2017
End Date 24 Dec 2017
Start Time 6pm
Location Various venues
Url http://www.livingadventcalendar.co.uk/
The Henley Living Advent Calendar is based on an original idea from Stockholm and began here in 2011.
One of the first events of it's kind in the UK, and certainly the first locally, it runs every evening from December 1st to 24th. Like a children’s Advent Calendar, a different window or door is opened at 6:15pm promptly each evening and a 30 minute performance is given to the audience assembled.
This can include songs, carols, music, poetry, book excerpts, notes from local history or folklore, sketches, dance etc, all with a Christmas or winter focus to them.
Each Venue is matched, by the Organising Committee, with a local performer or group of performers and a collection is made, and Raffle tickets sold, every evening for selected local Charities.
For full programme information on what is happening each night, go to: http://www.livingadventcalendar.co.uk/
27 April 2017
