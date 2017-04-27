Henley on Thames Living Advent Calendar

The Henley Living Advent Calendar is based on an original idea from Stockholm and began here in 2011.

One of the first events of it's kind in the UK, and certainly the first locally, it runs every evening from December 1st to 24th. Like a children’s Advent Calendar, a different window or door is opened at 6:15pm promptly each evening and a 30 minute performance is given to the audience assembled.

This can include songs, carols, music, poetry, book excerpts, notes from local history or folklore, sketches, dance etc, all with a Christmas or winter focus to them.

Each Venue is matched, by the Organising Committee, with a local performer or group of performers and a collection is made, and Raffle tickets sold, every evening for selected local Charities.

For full programme information on what is happening each night, go to: http://www.livingadventcalendar.co.uk/