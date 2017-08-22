Rewind 2017 - For every generation

Wednesday, 23 August 2017

FORTY thousand people descended on Henley for the ninth Rewind south festival.

Many festival-goers dressed up for the occasion wearing in neon colours, wigs and fancy dress as characters from the Eighties.

Headliners Gloria Gaynor and Village People took to the stage on Saturday while rockers Status Quo topped the bill on Sunday.

