Moving May Fayre is a winner

£99,500 Lottery grant to restore launch
A VICTORIAN steam launch which once ferried
Friday, 05 May 2017
ORGANISERS have hailed the revamped Henley May fayre a success.
Hundreds of people flocked to the town centre on bank holiday Monday despite the cool, overcast conditions and occasional showers.
05 May 2017
