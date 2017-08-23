Hurley Regatta 2017 - are you in a photo?

Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
Wednesday, 23 August 2017
JIMMY HILL’S beard was among the imaginative names given to teams taking part in the main race at Hurley regatta. What was your boat called?
23 August 2017
New wheelchair makes nature reserve accessible to all
THE Withymead nature reserve near Goring has ... [more]
