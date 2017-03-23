Various roles - Shiplake College
Saturday, 25 March 2017
Job Title Saturday Staff
Location Henley on Thames
Hours Part time
Davis Tate require Saturday staff, Henley on Thames.
This is an excellent opportunity to join our busy Estate Agency.
Experience preferred but not essential. Car and drivers licence a must, to assist in the office and with viewings.
Saturday 8.30am to 4pm.
Please forward your CV and covering letter to jason.applebey@davistate.com
