Saturday, 25 March 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Saturday staff

Job Title Saturday Staff

Location Henley on Thames

Hours Part time

Davis Tate require Saturday staff, Henley on Thames.

This is an excellent opportunity to join our busy Estate Agency.

Experience preferred but not essential. Car and drivers licence a must, to assist in the office and with viewings.
Saturday 8.30am to 4pm.

Please forward your CV and covering letter to jason.applebey@davistate.com 

Jobs

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33