Saturday, 25 March 2017

Experienced Bookkeepers

Job Title Bookkeepers

Location Henley on Thames

Hours Full and Part time

One full time position and one position up to 25 hours per week flexible (around school hours if required).

Based in Henley on Thames.

Common Ground Estate &amp; Property Management Ltd manages a portfolio of properties across three counties. Due to expansion, we require TWO experienced bookkeepers to manage the books for each of our clients.

Duties will include:-

  • Setting up new clients on the accounts system (Xero Accounts package)
  • Maintenance, reconciliation and preparation of all accounting records
  • Bank reconciliation and credit control

The successful candidates will possess an all-round knowledge of bookkeeping and be confident working independently. You will be customer and service focused with excellent attention to detail. Ideally, you will be professionally qualified or part qualified.

Experience of the Xero online accounts system and/or service charge/property management accounting would be useful.

Please send your CV and covering letter/email to info@commonground.uk.com or call Alan Draper for an informal chat on 01865 910169 (Strictly no agencies please).

Closing Date: Monday 27th March 2017.

