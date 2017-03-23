Saturday, 25 March 2017

Junior Office Assistant

Job Title Junior Office Assistant

Location Near Maidenhead

Salary £17-£20,000 per annum

Hours Full time

This is a fantastic opportunity to join the top structural packaging design agency in the UK, based near Maidenhead.

The role will involve general office management / administration including accounting, setting up meetings, organising travel, research and report writing.

The candidates should be proactive and resourceful, with good written and verbal communication skills. No previous experience is necessary, we are more interested in your positive attitude and adaptability. Must have full, clean, driving licence.

Salary £17,000 to £20,000 per annum, depending on age and experience.

If you are interested or would like more information please email Louisa Mundy - louisam@touchdesign.com 

