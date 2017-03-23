Various roles - Shiplake College
Saturday, 25 March 2017
Job Title Junior Office Assistant
Location Near Maidenhead
Salary £17-£20,000 per annum
Hours Full time
This is a fantastic opportunity to join the top structural packaging design agency in the UK, based near Maidenhead.
The role will involve general office management / administration including accounting, setting up meetings, organising travel, research and report writing.
The candidates should be proactive and resourceful, with good written and verbal communication skills. No previous experience is necessary, we are more interested in your positive attitude and adaptability. Must have full, clean, driving licence.
Salary £17,000 to £20,000 per annum, depending on age and experience.
If you are interested or would like more information please email Louisa Mundy - louisam@touchdesign.com
