Various roles - Shiplake College

Head of Vocational Learning and Teacher of Business Studies

September 2017

We have a very successful and expanding vocational qualifications department, covering business, sport, travel and tourism, music technology and engineering. As part of our continued growth we are seeking an enthusiastic and inspirational teacher of Business Studies, who also has the ability to lead and shape our provision of vocational learning.

Highly ambitious teachers who are early in their career, but have significant life experience in a business environment, are welcome to apply for this leadership role. Accommodation may be available onsite.

Closing Date: Wednesday 22 March, 10.00am

Interviews: Week beginning Monday 27 March

Digital Learning Facilitator / ThinkingSpace Manager

Monday-Friday, 8.30am–5.45pm, Term-Time Only

Soon to be or newly qualified graduates and job share applications welcome

Salary dependent on experience.

Situated in the heart of the College grounds, our Thinking Space provides an environment designed to foster and encourage both collaboration and independent work. This innovative learning facility is used by pupils of all ages and is intended to be a place where pupils want to learn. Inspired by the offices of creative companies, our Thinking Space is unlike a conventional library.

If you are excited about the potential of new technologies and e-learning; passionate about helping pupils develop successful learning habits; and have the ability to inspire and support both pupils and teachers then this would be an excellent opportunity.

Closing Date: Wednesday 22 March, 10.00am

Interviews: Week beginning Monday 27 March

Maintenance Assistant

Monday-Friday, 40 Hours Per Week, Full Time, Occasional Weekend Work

To start as soon as possible

We are seeking to recruit someone with excellent DIY skills to join our small but very effective maintenance team. The work will involve all aspects of day-to-day maintenance throughout the College buildings and grounds. The work carried out is of a physical nature. Knowledge of either electrical or the plumbing trade is not essential but would be an advantage.

Closing Date: Friday 31 March, 10.00am

Interviews: Week beginning Monday 3 April

Alumni and Events Officer

Monday-Friday, 9.00am–5.00pm, Year Round

Starting June 2017

We are seeking to appoint an enthusiastic and dynamic individual to build and run a vibrant alumni society of former pupils and staff (Old Vikings), and assist with organising College and Old Vikings events.

The role requires a wide range of skills and an energetic, open-minded and innovative approach.

Database management and correspondence with Old Vikings will feature heavily. This is a great opportunity for someone who has outstanding interpersonal and organisational skills, excellent attention to detail, is confident in the use of IT and has a positive attitude.

Closing Date: Monday 10 April, 10.00am

Interviews: Week beginning Monday 24 April

For all posts we offer a beautiful working environment, free lunches contributory pension scheme and gym facilities.

Further details of all opportunities and an application form may be obtained from www.shiplake.org.uk/vacancies

Shiplake College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and applicants must be prepared to undergo appropriate child protection screening including checks with past employersand the DBS. The school is an equal opportunities employer.