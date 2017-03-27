Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking enthusiastic, organised and hardworking ... [more]
Monday, 27 March 2017
Job Title Account Management
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking enthusiastic, organised and hardworking individuals to join our Account Management team on a full-time basis.
Candidates will require the following:
• Excellent communication skills; with an eye for detail & ability to build sustainable client relationships
• Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office, Outlook & Excel
• Prioritisation, planning and organisational skills Please send C.V. and covering letter to tessa@pristinecondition.com
Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking enthusiastic, organised and hardworking ... [more]
Part-time Veterinary Receptionist Join our friendly team at Oakley Veterinary Clinic in Caversham. ... [more]
Advertising Manager sought. The Henley Standard is a long established paid for weekly circulating ... [more]
POLL: Have your say