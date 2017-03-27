Monday, 27 March 2017

Job Title Account Management

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking enthusiastic, organised and hardworking individuals to join our Account Management team on a full-time basis.

Candidates will require the following:

• Excellent communication skills; with an eye for detail & ability to build sustainable client relationships

• Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office, Outlook & Excel

• Prioritisation, planning and organisational skills Please send C.V. and covering letter to tessa@pristinecondition.com

