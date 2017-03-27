Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking enthusiastic, organised and hardworking ... [more]
Monday, 27 March 2017
Job Title Receptionist
Location Caversham
Part-time Veterinary Receptionist
Join our friendly team at Oakley Veterinary Clinic in Caversham.
We pride ourselves on our great relationship with our clients and you will be key to developing and maintaining that relationship.
We are looking for an enthusiastic, caring and professional receptionist to provide excellent service to our loyal and lovely clients. Your role will involve greeting clients,
Previous reception or customer service experience and professional telephone manner essential.
Part-time role: 18 hr/week plus one Saturday morning/month with scope for additional hours. In
If you are passionate about customer care, please send your C.V. and covering letter to caroline.gibson@cvsvets.co.uk or call Caroline on 0118 947 9298 by April 21st, 2017
