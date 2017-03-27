Part-time Veterinary Receptionist

Join our friendly team at Oakley Veterinary Clinic in Caversham.

We pride ourselves on our great relationship with our clients and you will be key to developing and maintaining that relationship.

We are looking for an enthusiastic, caring and professional receptionist to provide excellent service to our loyal and lovely clients. Your role will involve greeting clients, dealing with queries, taking payments, managing bookings and preparing medication. You will also be responsible for managing a high volume of calls from our clients and proactively addressing their needs. Our team of receptionists, vets and nurses is dedicated and hard-working and will support you in your role.

Previous reception or customer service experience and professional telephone manner essential.

Part-time role: 18 hr/week plus one Saturday morning/month with scope for additional hours. In return you will have access to a variety of benefits including 5 weeks holiday plus bank holidays, training and pension scheme.

If you are passionate about customer care, please send your C.V. and covering letter to caroline.gibson@cvsvets.co.uk or call Caroline on 0118 947 9298 by April 21st, 2017