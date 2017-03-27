Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking enthusiastic, organised and hardworking ... [more]
Monday, 27 March 2017
Job Title Editorial/Social Media Assistant
Location Henley on Thames
SCHOOLS PUBLISHING LIMITED - PRIMARY TIMES
EDITORIAL ASSISTANT
We are a small publishing company based in Henley on Thames and franchisor of the Primary Times group of 59 magazines which publish 7 times a year.
An opportunity has arisen for an office based Editorial Assistant to work 5 days a week.
This position would suit someone with the ability to write generic, interesting and informative editorials relevant to parents of primary aged children, sub-editing, proofing, producing media packs, ad-hoc region specific editorials, liaising with PR companies and working closely with the Editor.
The successful candidate will have excellent writing skills, good computer skills, be confident working on their own and as part of a team, be able to work to deadlines and the ability to think outside of the box.
Please send your C.V. in the first instance to marion@schoolspublishing.co.uk.
Closing date: 3rd April.
All interviewees will be required to supply examples of published articles.
NO AGENCIES
