The Chiltern Medical clinic seek a receptionist / patient co-ordinator .

Chiltern medical Clinic is a private dermatology and laser surgery clinic located in Goring-on-Thames and Reading.

We have an excellent reputation and provide outstanding patient care.

We are looking for exceptional people to join our customer service team. You should:

• Have a professional, friendly, trustworthy and polite manner

• Respond to customer enquiries via all media channels, i.e. face to face, telephone and email.

• Excellent communication skills both written and verbal

• Experience in a fast paced, busy, call centre is essential

• Ensure all enquiries are adequately screened to ensure patient safety and quality of consultation

• provide all enquiries with accurate information regarding their proposed procedure

• Have the ability to prioritise work and multi task

• Assist with booking repeat customer treatments and appointments and process payments

• Tenacity and a willingness to go the 'extra mile' to provide excellent customer service

You will work closely with our 2 clinics and your great communication skills will help ensure that our patients have a fantastic experience.

Team work is essential, as is reliability and flexibility for shifts.

Please send your C.V. to info@chilternmedical.co.uk

www.chilternmedical.co.uk