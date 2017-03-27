Receptionist / Patient Co-ordinator

Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking enthusiastic, organised and hardworking ... [more]
The Chiltern Medical clinic
Chiltern medical Clinic is a private dermatology and laser surgery clinic located in Goring-on-Thames and Reading.
We have an excellent reputation and provide outstanding patient care.
We are looking for exceptional people to join our customer
• Have a professional, friendly, trustworthy and polite manner
• Respond to customer enquiries via all media channels, i.e. face to face, telephone and email.
• Excellent communication skills both written and verbal
• Experience in a fast paced, busy, call centre is essential
• Ensure all enquiries are adequately screened to ensure patient safety and quality of consultation
• provide all enquiries with accurate information regarding their proposed procedure
• Have the ability to prioritise work and
• Assist with booking repeat customer treatments and appointments and process payments
• Tenacity and a willingness to go the 'extra mile' to provide excellent customer service
You will work closely with our 2 clinics and your great communication skills will help ensure that our patients have a fantastic experience.
Please send your C.V. to info@chilternmedical.co.uk
www.chilternmedical.co.uk
