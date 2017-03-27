Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking enthusiastic, organised and hardworking ... [more]
Monday, 27 March 2017
Job Title Gardener
Location Wokingham
Experienced Gardener Required
• Permanent position •
All bills included, including council tax.
Forty hours a week. £21,000 pro rata. Dealing with flowers, vegetables, lawn maintenance and general upkeep of the garden. Handyman skills preferred and driving licence essential.
Please call Ken on 0118 979 6495 for more details
Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking enthusiastic, organised and hardworking ... [more]
Part-time Veterinary Receptionist Join our friendly team at Oakley Veterinary Clinic in Caversham. ... [more]
Advertising Manager sought. The Henley Standard is a long established paid for weekly circulating ... [more]
POLL: Have your say