Sales Assistant

The Higgs Group who are based in Henley-on Thames have been supplying and servicing South Oxfordshire’s business community with their print requirements since 1877.

Our long established Company offers litho and digital printing, in house design, a range of finishing solutions and fulfilment. We are also a successful publisher and produce a number of leading local publications including the Henley Standard.

This is an excellent opportunity for the right individual to join a family business with an enviable reputation for customer service, together with a great working environment where everybody pulls together to ensure tasks are completed to the very highest of standards.