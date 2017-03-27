Admin and Office Manager

Jones and Jacob Ltd, Watlington

Monday – Friday 9 a.m.—5 p.m. (flexible)

Our successful and friendly auction house is looking for an enthusiastic admin and general office manager to join our team.

The role will include:

• Handling buyer and vendor accounts

• Creation of monthly auction catalogue and related admin

• General client enquiries, office admin, some typing and book keeping

The successful applicant will be:

• Friendly, confident, able to manage multiple tasks with ease

• Reliable and honest

• Proficient with Word and Excel and have good typing skills

• Able to deal with bespoke software (training given)

• Capable of working under pressure and use their own initiative

We are a very welcoming small local business which prides itself in providing a professional personal service. This would be an excellent opportunity for anyone looking for an interesting role in the antiques trade and who will enjoy helping the smooth running of our busy business

Please send C.V. to simon@jonesandjacob.com