Monday, 27 March 2017
Job Title OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR
Location Henley on Thames
Office Administrator
Davis Tate are an award winning, market leading local Estate Agency in Henley. We need a lively, detail orientated, and flexible administrator to help our busy office. Customer facing, and office based, you will enjoy a varied day as the central ‘hub’ of the office.
Diary management, general admin back up in lettings and sales, and regular customer contact will be part of your day. 8.30 a.m.—6 p.m., and Saturdays on a rota.
Similar experience ideal, but not essential.
Salary dependant on experience. If of interest, please send your C.V. to jason.applebey@davistate.com
