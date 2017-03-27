Monday, 27 March 2017

Nursery Practitioners

Job Title practioner

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

NURSERY PRACTITIONERS

Due to expansion, we require a level 2 & level 3 Nursery Practitioner.

You should be outgoing and keen to further train and develop. Knowledge of EYFS & safeguarding. DBS /2 references required.

For an application form, please contact: 01491 577423 info@hartesofhenley.co.uk

