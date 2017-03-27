Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking enthusiastic, organised and hardworking ... [more]
Monday, 27 March 2017
Job Title practioner
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
NURSERY PRACTITIONERS
Due to expansion, we require a level 2 & level 3 Nursery Practitioner.
You should be outgoing and keen to further train and develop. Knowledge of EYFS & safeguarding. DBS /2 references required.
For an application form, please contact: 01491 577423 info@hartesofhenley.co.uk
