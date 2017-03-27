Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking enthusiastic, organised and hardworking ... [more]
Monday, 27 March 2017
Job Title Telesales
Location Henley-on-Thames
Full-time/Part-time Telesales
Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and
Want to work for a local family owned business that cares for its staff?
Want to earn a good salary with open ended bonus scheme, pension scheme.
Think you can sell the most powerful advertising medium in the area?
We are seeking a full-time or part-time (able to work around school times) telephone sales executive so if your answer to these questions is yes please send your C.V. to:
N. White, Commercial Director Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD
Email – nwhite@higgsgroup.co.uk
Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking enthusiastic, organised and hardworking ... [more]
Part-time Veterinary Receptionist Join our friendly team at Oakley Veterinary Clinic in Caversham. ... [more]
Advertising Manager sought. The Henley Standard is a long established paid for weekly circulating ... [more]
POLL: Have your say