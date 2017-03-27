Monday, 27 March 2017

Kitting and Replenishment Assistant

Job Title Kitting and Replenishment Assistant

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Bremont seek a Kitting and Replenishment Assistant - Full Time

Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames. To apply for this role please send your C.V. and covering letter to careers@bremont.com

We are looking for an organised and enthusiastic individual to be part of our busy Stock Team. Responsibilities will include supplying components to Watchmakers and Assemblers in a timely and efficient manner to ensure continuous production.

The successful applicant must be well presented and previous experience is an advantage. They will need to have the ability to perform under their own initiative and work successfully as part of a larger team.

