Food and Beverage Assistant & Golf Operations Assistant

Food and Beverage Assistant

Full/Part-time positions available We are looking for enthusiastic and energetic team members to join our catering and hospitality staff.

The candidate will be expected to be competent in serving behind a bar and busy functions within the clubhouse dining facilities.

Badgemore Park hosts many types of events including Weddings, Parties and large corporate golf events along with servicing a full golfing membership.

Golf Operations Vacancy

Badgemore Park are looking for a seasonal golf operations assistant. The applicant must be enthusiastic, well presented and work on a 24-hour per week Summer contract.

Role includes retail sales, membership services and generally delivering high standard of everything asked of them within the department.

To apply for one of these positions please forward a covering letter and C.V. to Daniel Hawkins AssistantGM@badgemorepark.com