Food and Beverage Assistant & Golf Operations Assistant

Monday, 27 March 2017
Job Title Food and Beverage Assistant
Location Henley on Thames
Full/Part-time positions available We are looking for enthusiastic and energetic team members to join our catering and hospitality staff.
The candidate will be expected to be competent in serving behind a bar and busy functions within the clubhouse dining facilities.
Badgemore Park hosts many types of events including Weddings, Parties and large corporate golf events along with servicing a full golfing membership.
Golf Operations Vacancy
Badgemore Park
To apply for one of these positions please forward a covering letter and C.V. to Daniel Hawkins AssistantGM@badgemorepark.com
