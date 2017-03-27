Advertising Manager sought.

The Henley Standard is a long established paid for weekly circulating in one of the most attractive areas of the South East. As market leader this small but highly respected newspaper is the bible for news and information in this highly desirable location. In addition you will have responsibility for our monthly glossy lifestyle magazine, Henley Life, our on-line offering and a number of annual directories.

The successful candidate will have experience of running a weekly newspaper advertising department and will be able to demonstrate a thorough knowledge of advertising sales techniques. A self-starter, this manager will be sales driven,

working alongside the sales team leading by example. He or she will be full of enthusiasm, an ideas person, looking to join a small but successful independent publisher and become part of a great Company with a caring family culture.

Applicants must be capable of training and motivating the sales team and be able to develop a successful strategy for selling advertising into the Company’s print and on-line publications.

A competitive salary will be offered including, company car, pension plan etc.

Please reply with full CV to:

N. White, Commercial Director

Henley Standard,

1 Station Road,

Henley-on-Thames,

Oxfordshire,

RG9 1AD

Or email nwhite@higgsgroup.co.uk