Monday, 27 March 2017
Job Title Sales Executive
Location Henley-on-Thames
Advertising Manager sought.
The Henley Standard is a long established paid for weekly circulating in one of the most attractive areas of the South East. As market leader this small but highly respected newspaper is the bible for news and information in this highly desirable location. In
The successful candidate will have experience of running a weekly newspaper advertising department and will be able to demonstrate a thorough knowledge of advertising sales techniques. A self-starter, this manager will be sales driven,
working alongside the sales team leading by example. He or she will be full of enthusiasm, an ideas person, looking to join a small but successful independent publisher and become part of a great Company with a caring family culture.
Applicants must be capable of training and
A competitive salary will be offered including, company car, pension plan etc.
Please reply with full CV to:
N. White, Commercial Director
Henley Standard,
1 Station Road,
Henley-on-Thames,
Oxfordshire,
RG9 1AD
Or email nwhite@higgsgroup.co.uk
