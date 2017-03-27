Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking enthusiastic, organised and hardworking ... [more]
Monday, 27 March 2017
Job Title Print sales
Location Henley-on-Thames
Full-time Sales Assistant
The Higgs Group who are based in
Our long established Company offers litho and digital printing,
Higgs Printing & Office Supplies are looking to recruit a full-time sales assistant to work between the printing and office supplies divisions.
The ideal candidate will:
• Have previous retail sales experience;
• Have good customer service skills;
• Have a good telephone manner;
• Have basic computer literacy skills;
• Be able to work as part of a team as well as on their own.
If this sounds like the role you’ve been waiting for we would like to hear from you.
Please send your C.V. together with a covering letter
