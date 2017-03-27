Monday, 27 March 2017

Sales Assistant

Job Title Print sales

Location Henley-on-Thames

Full-time Sales Assistant

The Higgs Group who are based in Henley-on Thames have been supplying and servicing South Oxfordshire’s business community with their print requirements since 1877.

Our long established Company offers litho and digital printing, in house design, a range of finishing solutions and fulfilment. We are also a successful publisher and produce a number of leading local publications including the Henley Standard.

Higgs Printing & Office Supplies are looking to recruit a full-time sales assistant to work between the printing and office supplies divisions.

The ideal candidate will:

• Have previous retail sales experience;

• Have good customer service skills;

• Have a good telephone manner;

• Have basic computer literacy skills;

• Be able to work as part of a team as well as on their own.

If this sounds like the role you’ve been waiting for we would like to hear from you.

Please send your C.V. together with a covering letter to: Stuart Robinson, Printing & Retail Manager, Higgs Printing & Office Supplies, 1 Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 1AD or email srobinson@higgsgroup.co.uk

