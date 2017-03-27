Financial Planning Administrator

• Full Time •

This is a great opportunity to join an award winning Wealth Management Company.

Ideally you will have a minimum of two years experience working in financial services. Candidates should have good written and verbal communication skills, excellent attention to detail with a focus on delivering an exceptional service to clients. Financial services qualifications would be an advantage and we actively support/encourage attaining further qualifications. Harpsden Wealth Management Limited are based in Henley-on-Thames.

We offer a competitive remuneration package. Please email Kay Harrison at kay.harrison@harpsden.com with your C.V. and setting out why you would be ideal for the role.

• NO AGENCIES •