Tuesday, 28 March 2017
Job Title Consultant
Location Home
Hours Flexible
Sales Administration and research – part time Consultant working for a charity, based from home.
Flexible but minimum 30 hours per week.
No telesales, excellent IT and communication skills and able to meet with clients. Please send CV to: sue.hayward@spectrumcrf.co.uk
