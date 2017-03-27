Tuesday, 28 March 2017

Consultant

Job Title Consultant

Location Home

Hours Flexible

Sales Administration and research – part time Consultant working for a charity, based from home.

Flexible but minimum 30 hours per week.

No telesales, excellent IT and communication skills and able to meet with clients. Please send CV to: sue.hayward@spectrumcrf.co.uk 

