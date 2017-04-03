PAID TRAINEE POSITION

PAID TRAINEE POSITION Reached the glass ceiling in retail or simply tired of typing? Would you like to channel your creative energy into a new profession? If you have excellent customer service skills, a good eye for detail, a confident hands-on approach to work and good team skills, then this might be for you. We are looking for candidates with long-term leadership potential. You would join the crew as a trainee and learn painting, decorating and wallpapering, eventually overseeing complete projects. Flexible 3—5 days a week, hours 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. Please respond with your c.v. to Henley Decorators Ltd office@henleydecorators.co.uk