PAID TRAINEE POSITION

Job Title PAID TRAINEE POSITION

PAID TRAINEE POSITION Reached the glass ceiling in retail or simply tired of typing? Would you like to channel your creative energy into a new profession? If you have excellent customer service skills, a good eye for detail, a confident hands-on approach to work and good team skills, then this might be for you. We are looking for candidates with long-term leadership potential. You would join the crew as a trainee and learn painting, decorating and wallpapering, eventually overseeing complete projects. Flexible 3—5 days a week, hours 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. Please respond with your c.v. to Henley Decorators Ltd office@henleydecorators.co.uk

