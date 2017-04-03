Print Department

The Higgs Group who are based in Henley-on Thames have been supplying and servicing South Oxfordshire's business community with their print requirements since 1877. Our long established Company offers litho and digital printing, in house design, a range of finishing solutions and fulfilment. We are also a successful publisher and produce a number of leading local publications including the Henley Standard. This is an excellent opportunity for the right individual to join a family business with an enviable reputation for customer service, together with a great working environment where everybody pulls together to ensure tasks are completed to the very highest of standards. The ideal candidate will have: • A minimum of 2 years print estimating experience and knowledge of MIS (Accura would be an advantage); • A good knowledge of lithographic, digital and large format printing with finishing solutions; • A proactive and engaging personality that will liaise with our customers every step of the way until completion; • Have a good attention to detail and the ability to produce accurate quotes within a given time frame; • The ability to interpret a client's brief and where necessary advise for the best solution; • Plan our production schedule; • Liaise and negotiate with external suppliers. In return the successful person can expect a career with a first class and reputable company who will invest in your development and give you the opportunity to be part of the company's expansion programme. If this sounds like the role you've been waiting for then we would like to hear from you. Please apply by sending your C.V. together with a covering letter and salary expectations to: Nigel White, Commercial Director, Higgs Group, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 1AD or email nwhite@higgsgroup.co.uk