Monday, 03 April 2017

Telesales

Job Title Telesales

Location Henley-on-Thames

Full-time/Part-time Telesales Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies? Want to work for a local family owned business that cares for its staff? Want to earn a good salary with open ended bonus scheme, pension scheme. Think you can sell the most powerful advertising medium in the area? We are seeking a full-time or part-time (able to work around school times) telephone sales executive so if your answer to these questions is yes please send your c.v. to: Please reply with full CV to: N. White, Commercial Director Henley Standard, Caxton House, Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1AD Email – nwhite@higgsgroup.co.uk

Jobs

Sales Executive

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

