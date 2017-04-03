Monday, 03 April 2017

Job Title Sales Executive

Location Henley-on-Thames

Henley Life Sales Executive Flexible Hours/Part-time We are looking for an enthusiastic, upbeat individual with exceptional people skills. The ideal candidate will be a natural relationship builder with an excellent telephone manner. The ability to make cold calls and secure new business is essential. Media sales experience is desirable. If you would like to hear more about this role please send your C.V. together with a covering letter to: Vivienne McKenzie Clark Henley Life Manager, Higgs Printing & Office Supplies, 1 Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 1AD Or email vivienne@henleylife.co.uk

